Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 430 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,209.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,489,000 after buying an additional 3,725,370 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,782,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,831,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

In other Fastenal news, VP Reyne K. Wisecup sold 21,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,200,396.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294 and have sold 90,968 shares worth $5,092,853. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $58.23 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $59.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average is $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

