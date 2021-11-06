Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys Shares of 4,462 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,462 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,039,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after buying an additional 742,281 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,583,000 after buying an additional 538,698 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,990,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,346,000 after buying an additional 407,330 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PWR. B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $117.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $122.95.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

