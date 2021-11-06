Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Decreases Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in DocuSign by 16.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after purchasing an additional 659,014 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 82.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 116.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,637 shares of company stock valued at $11,536,815 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $267.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of -311.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

