Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJL. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,780,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 156.7% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 115,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 70,432 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,599,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 478.4% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 67,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 61.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 43,636 shares in the last quarter.

BSJL opened at $22.99 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01.

