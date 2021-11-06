Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $234,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,944,000 after buying an additional 6,424,515 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,220,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,581,000 after purchasing an additional 199,271 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,587,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,270 shares during the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $207.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.