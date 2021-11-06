Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $252,000 in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 131.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,417,000 after acquiring an additional 144,447 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 47,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 38,229 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 103,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 17,041 shares during the period.

IWC opened at $156.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.94. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $97.43 and a 1 year high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

