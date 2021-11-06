Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New $277,000 Investment in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HVT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2,665.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

HVT stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $589.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

