Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 147 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,621,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 108.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $17,043,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,733,000.

NASDAQ AIA opened at $79.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.35. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

