Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:NRP opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79. Natural Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.85 million, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,028,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,589,000 after acquiring an additional 43,665 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

