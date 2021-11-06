Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.37% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NATR traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 209,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,871. The stock has a market cap of $343.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.98 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 16.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,294,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,494,000 after acquiring an additional 380,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 706,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 175,847 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 625,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 44,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

