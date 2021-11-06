Nebulas Trading Up 19.2% Over Last Week (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 6th. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $29.29 million and $9.53 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $247.12 or 0.00406598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00051568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.65 or 0.00257740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00097265 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (NAS) is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 75,809,415 coins and its circulating supply is 60,293,617 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Nebulas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

