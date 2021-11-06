Needham & Company LLC Increases Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $245.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research cut Cloudflare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut Cloudflare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.97.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $197.26 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $58.34 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of -438.35 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $5,945,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $2,387,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,374,521.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 841,790 shares of company stock valued at $113,913,543. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,604,000 after acquiring an additional 221,982 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,696,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 106,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 21,614 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

