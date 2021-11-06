Needham & Company LLC Trims Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Target Price to $36.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $47.25 to $36.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GTBIF. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.17.

OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

