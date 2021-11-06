Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Oppenheimer currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NKTR has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded down $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,445,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,177. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.13. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,515 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $159,252.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,621.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $65,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,958 shares of company stock worth $778,076 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

