Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

NKTR traded down $3.20 on Friday, hitting $13.45. 5,445,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,177. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $159,252.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,621.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $184,478.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,958 shares of company stock valued at $778,076 in the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKTR. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

