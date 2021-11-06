NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $58.00.

NEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NASDAQ NEO opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average is $44.81. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 0.60.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 37.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 47.5% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.