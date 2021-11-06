NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Stephens

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.38. 1,814,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,609. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.