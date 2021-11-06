NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Gap Down to $46.53

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.53, but opened at $43.00. NeoGenomics shares last traded at $40.35, with a volume of 9,171 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.81.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

