NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Downgraded by DA Davidson to Neutral

DA Davidson cut shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. DA Davidson currently has $16.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NPTN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $15.90 on Friday. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $829.74 million, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.97.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

