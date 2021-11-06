NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 229352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.
The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on NPTN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 18.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 90,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 139,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 35,689 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $829.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.97.
NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.
