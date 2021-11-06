NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 229352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NPTN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

In other NeoPhotonics news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 18.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 90,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 139,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 35,689 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $829.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.97.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

