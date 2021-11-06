NeoWorld Cash (NASH) Market Capitalization Achieves $448,403.94

NeoWorld Cash (CURRENCY:NASH) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One NeoWorld Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NeoWorld Cash has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. NeoWorld Cash has a total market cap of $448,403.94 and $3,792.00 worth of NeoWorld Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00051908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.00266166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00097802 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NeoWorld Cash Coin Profile

NeoWorld Cash (CRYPTO:NASH) is a coin. NeoWorld Cash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,709,948,546 coins. NeoWorld Cash’s official message board is blog.neoworld.io . The Reddit community for NeoWorld Cash is /r/neoworldtech . NeoWorld Cash’s official Twitter account is @NeoWorld9 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NeoWorld Cash is neoworld.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NeoWorld is a multiplayer online virtual world that runs on blockchain. In the 3D virtual environment, players explore new frontiers, create skylines, pursue careers and build wealth, legends and legacies from scratch, just like in the real world. “

