NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NTES. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.86.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $101.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.08. NetEase has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. NetEase’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $34.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,527,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,826,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,916 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 16.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,304,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,583 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,192,000 after acquiring an additional 170,678 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in NetEase by 8.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,418,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,514,000 after buying an additional 402,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in NetEase by 30.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,669,000 after buying an additional 1,275,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

