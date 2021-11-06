NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 125.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,413 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $10,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTCT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,886,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 171.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 39,550 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 67.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.05. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.83 and a beta of 0.71. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.89.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

