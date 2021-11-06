NetSol Technologies (NTWK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

NTWK traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.18. 89,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,429. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 million, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.85. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $6.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,120 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of NetSol Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

