NeuroChain (NCC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,200.00

NeuroChain (CURRENCY:NCC) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One NeuroChain coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NeuroChain has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. NeuroChain has a total market cap of $968,833.60 and approximately $7,200.00 worth of NeuroChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00051500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.10 or 0.00250739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00096521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NeuroChain Profile

NCC is a coin. It launched on March 16th, 2018. NeuroChain’s total supply is 657,440,000 coins and its circulating supply is 452,783,172 coins. The official website for NeuroChain is www.neurochaintech.io . NeuroChain’s official Twitter account is @neurochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NeuroChain is /r/Neurochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NeuroChain is powered by an ecosystem of smart, fast, secure Bots that learn, evolve and get smarter through interaction and activity. Ultimately, they will autonomously resolve issues and propose solutions. NeuroChain replaces blockchain’s brute proof of work and proof of stake protocols by a powerful consensus based on involvement, relevance, and integrity. Built upon the logic of the human brain, this consensus performs better while using fewer resources. “

