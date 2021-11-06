Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.29.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $93.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $84.77 and a 12 month high of $120.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,569. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

