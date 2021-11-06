New BitShares Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One New BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. New BitShares has a total market cap of $49.08 million and $3.26 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, New BitShares has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

