New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 914,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $36,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,842,000 after purchasing an additional 232,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,583,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,499 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,516,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,570,000 after purchasing an additional 294,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,812,000 after purchasing an additional 82,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,808 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NJR. TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $39.12 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.69.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

