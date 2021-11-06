New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,201,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719,955 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $9,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541,185 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6,158.1% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 25,032,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,453,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632,390 shares in the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $165,470,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,238,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 905.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,527,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281,601 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.90. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12.

Several research analysts recently commented on EDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

