New Street Research Upgrades Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) to Buy

New Street Research upgraded shares of Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. New Street Research currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TLGHY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. HSBC cut Telenet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telenet Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

TLGHY opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. Telenet Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

