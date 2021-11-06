New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,733,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 220,346 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $12,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

NYMT stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.85. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 118.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

