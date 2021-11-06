Newtek Business Services (NEWT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Newtek Business Services to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $36.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.83 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 62.29%. On average, analysts expect Newtek Business Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $31.74 on Friday. Newtek Business Services has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.23%. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.61%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Newtek Business Services stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 106.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Newtek Business Services were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEWT. Raymond James downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newtek Business Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

