NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Announces Earnings Results

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82), Fidelity Earnings reports. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. NexPoint Residential Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.380-$2.380 EPS.

NYSE:NXRT traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.60. The company had a trading volume of 79,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,340. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -92.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXRT. Raymond James increased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

