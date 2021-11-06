NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,664.29 ($113.20).

NXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($122.16) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,250 ($120.85) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($122.16) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($114.97) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NEXT stock traded up GBX 34 ($0.44) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 8,122 ($106.11). 259,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,972.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,977.43. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 6,020 ($78.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,484 ($110.84). The company has a market cap of £10.80 billion and a PE ratio of 17.85.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

