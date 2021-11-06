NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get NextCure alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NextCure by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXTC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.61. 285,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,276. The company has a market cap of $237.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. NextCure has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextCure will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.