NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) EVP Mitchell Waters Sells 3,349 Shares

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $56,933.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXGN. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

