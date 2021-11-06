NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE:NEX traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,287,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,411. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $968.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,591 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 41,462 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,336,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,148,000 after acquiring an additional 725,878 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 391.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 81,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 33,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

