NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $302.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded down $8.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $276.52. 164,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. NICE has a twelve month low of $211.25 and a twelve month high of $304.50. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 90.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.87.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.97 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 113.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 77.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

