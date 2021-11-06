NiSource (NYSE:NI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NiSource (NYSE:NI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

NYSE:NI traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $25.31. 4,811,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,642,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NiSource stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 972,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,542 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of NiSource worth $23,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

