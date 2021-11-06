Noir Price Tops $0.0060 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Noir has a total market capitalization of $123,885.31 and $231.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Noir has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.09 or 0.00120829 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.63 or 0.00503613 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000626 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00016407 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00057630 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00009245 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,488,552 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.