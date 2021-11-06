NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.13 ($50.74).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €36.96 ($43.48) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.47. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 52-week high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

