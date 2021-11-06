NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.13 ($50.74).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €36.96 ($43.48) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.47. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 52-week high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

