Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) announced its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,429. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

