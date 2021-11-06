Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Clair Joyce St Sells 9,395 Shares

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clair Joyce St also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00.

NTRS stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.57. 711,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.16. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $81.12 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.57.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3,941.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,637,000 after acquiring an additional 443,988 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,227,766,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Northern Trust by 9,739.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,257,000 after buying an additional 397,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Northern Trust by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,867,000 after buying an additional 355,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

