Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,068,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,196 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.18% of News worth $26,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in News in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in News in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in News in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of News by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. News Co. has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $26.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

