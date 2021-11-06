Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.34% of OSI Systems worth $24,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in OSI Systems by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $95.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.18 and a 1 year high of $102.24.
OSIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.
In other OSI Systems news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $34,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,775.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,733 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
OSI Systems Profile
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
