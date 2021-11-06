Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.34% of OSI Systems worth $24,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in OSI Systems by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $95.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.18 and a 1 year high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $34,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,775.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,733 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.