Northern Trust Corp Has $24.86 Million Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 537,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,149 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $24,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Progress Software by 23.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,485,000 after acquiring an additional 219,060 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Progress Software by 95.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 61,477 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 449,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,788,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 6.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 14,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.49.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

