Northern Trust Corp Has $25.25 Million Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,750,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.10% of Mueller Water Products worth $25,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,088,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after acquiring an additional 721,883 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,533,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,106,000 after acquiring an additional 691,298 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,736,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,665,000 after acquiring an additional 639,975 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth $6,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,144 shares of company stock worth $676,344. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

