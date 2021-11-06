Northern Trust Corp Has $25.67 Million Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,824 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $25,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,025.00.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $851.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $855.96 and its 200-day moving average is $843.07. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $496.18 and a fifty-two week high of $915.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.03 EPS. Analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 35.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.96%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

