Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $25.200-$25.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $24.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $36 billion-$36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.26 billion.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $7.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $364.37. 1,106,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,208. The company’s fifty day moving average is $369.53 and its 200-day moving average is $366.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOC. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $394.15.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northrop Grumman stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.08% of Northrop Grumman worth $627,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

