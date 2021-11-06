NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

NortonLifeLock has a payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NortonLifeLock to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $24.77 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

